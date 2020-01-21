Police searching for stolen WWII memorabilia

Lincoln Police are searching for stolen World War II memorabilia that was stolen from a 66-year-old man.

LPD said on Monday around 2:30 p.m., officers were called to the 700 Block of Gaslight Lane.

The 66-year-old victim told police he had some World War II memorabilia that belonged to his uncle stolen from him.

The victim said he was keeping them at his sister’s house. He said the items were likely stolen sometime in the last year.

The total loss is roughly $956.

Police said they are following up at pawn shops and trying to find the items.