Police searching for suspect following home-invasion robbery

Lincoln Police are investigating after a couple woke up to a man standing in their room with a bandanna over his face. The suspect eventually stole the victim’s car.

LPD said on Friday morning, a 71-year-old man and his 63-year-old wife were sleeping in their home near 24th and Pine Lake Road.

The victim told police they were sleeping when they awoke to a man standing in the room with a bandanna over his face.

The suspect did not display a weapon, the victim told the police, but shined a flashlight in their eyes and demanded their cell phones and car keys.

The suspect eventually made off with the couples silver 2008 Volkswagen Passat, license plate UWR400.

The victims told police they were sleeping in the basement of the home due to recent construction on the house. Police said it is possible the house may have been easier to access due to the construction.

