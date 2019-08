Lincoln Police are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run Friday morning that left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries.

According to LPD, the vehicle struck the person near 13th and M streets around 10:22 a.m. on Friday.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 402-441-6000, or Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600.