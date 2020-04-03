Police searching for vehicle spotted at scene of fatal hit-and-run

Lincoln Police are asking for the public’s help locating a vehicle that was spotted at the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash on March 28.

LPD said they are trying to find what they believe is a Saturn Outlook and its occupants.

The vehicle was spotted at the scene of a hit-and-run that killed Sean Cover, 44 near 38th and Holdredge.

The driver of the vehicle that hit Cover, Teawna Stetson, 22, was arrested after she turned herself in following the crash.

However, the Saturn Outlook was also at the scene at the time of the collision and officers are hoping to talk to the occupants.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 402-441-6000 or Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600.

