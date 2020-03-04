Lincoln Police searching for woman who stabbed, threatened victim

Lincoln police are looking for a 22-year-old woman who stabbed another woman in the abdomen.

Police said a 39-year-old female victim told police she allowed the 22-year-old to stay in her home because she had nowhere else to go.

Then, on Tuesday afternoon the suspect started getting "loud and excited" so the victim asked her to calm down.

Police said the 22-year-old grabbed a steak knife and held it against the victim's throat, threatening to cut her.

Police said the victim shoved the woman against the wall, and that's when the 22-year-old came back and stabbed her once in the lower left abdomen.

Police said they're looking for the suspect, but don't believe there is any ongoing danger to the community.

