Police see significant increase in mental health calls during COVID-19 pandemic

Lincoln Police reported a 32% increase in mental health calls from January 1 to April 1 compared to the same time period of 2019.

Just one of those cases was Wednesday when Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a report of a 25-year-old suicidal man.

Deputies said the man had pre-existing mental health issues and was incredibly stressed about losing his job due to the pandemic. Deputies safely took the man into custody to get the necessary help.

If you or someone you know is struggling, there are resources available.

CenterPointe offers crisis services for adults and juveniles. They operate the Crisis Line, 402 475-6695. This number is answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The Crisis Text Line can be reached by texting HOME to 741741.

The Mental Health Association of Nebraska is a peer-run organization. Their Warm Line can be reached at 402-261-5959.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline offers 24/7 free and confidential support at 1-800-273-8255.