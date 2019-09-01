Police seek public's help in locating missing boy

Omaha Police investigators are looking for the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old boy. He is identified as Peter Henry Lara.

Peter was last seen by his mother at their residence in the area of 41st and Q street on Saturday, around 1:00 pm.

He was last seen wearing a blue and black t-shirt, unknown color of pants and multi colored Nike Air Jordan shoes.

Investigators have exhausted all measures and are now needing additional help to find him.

If you have seen him or locate him, please contact 911 immediately.