Police trying to identify woman who broke out windows with skateboard during riot

Lincoln Police are asking for the public's help identifying a woman who broke out windows and spray-painted a statue during a riot in Lincoln on May 31.

Police said video captured the woman breaking out windows to a building with a skateboard and spraypainting a statue of President Lincoln in the early-morning hours of May 31.

That was the second night of destructive riots that took place in downtown Lincoln following peaceful protests.

If you can identify the woman, contact CrimeStoppers at 402-475-3600.