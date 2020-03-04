Police warning of church scams in Lincoln

Lincoln Police are warning people of a church scam where the scammer acts like a pastor of their local church and asks the person to buy gift cards.

LPD said on Tuesday around 12:30 p.m., the pastor at the Piedmont Park Church contacted authorities to report the scam.

The pastor told officers the scammer texted one of his parishioners and asked them to go buy gift cards and give him the codes.

The person who reported this to the pastor didn’t do it and didn’t respond to the text.

LPD said this has happened to two other churches in Lincoln, and the message could come over the phone or over email asking for money.

Police said churches will never solicit congregation that way.