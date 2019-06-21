Police warning of quick-change scams

Lincoln Police are urging businesses to be aware of quick-change scams after suspects walked away with $100 from a local Walmart.

LPD said on Wednesday, an employee at Walmart, located at 3400 N. 85th Street, told officers a male entered the store, purchased a bottle of water with a debit card, and selected a cash back option for $100.

Walmart staff gave him $100 and he left the store, and a few minutes later, a female suspect entered the store and purchased a water using the same debit card as the male, police said.

She did not select a cash back option, but instead showed the receipt the man took with him.

Because the receipt showed the cash back option for $100, the clerk gave the female the cash. Video shows the man and woman arrived and left in the same vehicle.

Police are urging business owners and employees to exercise caution when conducting cash back transactions and breaking large denominations.

