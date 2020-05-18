Public pools remain closed until further notice

Trago Park Splash Pad won't open this summer and the future of pools is to be decided. Lincoln Park and Recreation said when it comes to pools, so far they haven't bought any chemicals or hired any lifeguards.

According to officials, if they were to make a decision to open at some point, not all pools will open. Pool hours wouldn't be like they usually are when a person could swim all day.

"We may be having some short sessions or short time modules people can attend, then we close and disinfect, and then we reopen and people can come to that next session," said Lynn Johnson, Director of Lincoln Parks and Recreation.

Johnson said that there was also a question of whether or not the city could afford to open pools at all. He said there may be an official decision made sometime this week.