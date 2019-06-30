Pool sees hundreds more swimmers than normal this weekend

The hot temps we've seen here in Lincoln over the last week have kept local pools busy with hundreds of swimmers.

Many people are beating the extreme heat at the pool (Source: KOLN).

The manager of University Pool tells 10/11 NOW, the heat has brought about 200 more people than usual.

That's not the only thing good for business.

He says every hour they remind people to hydrate and they are making a huge profit with water, ice and Popsicle sales.

But it's also important to keep everyone cool and safe.

"We're getting anywhere from 20-40 pounds of ice every day just to get us through the day. As we do our rounds, we basically are double checking people with their water, making sure there is ice in it," said Manager, Andy Genrich.

Genrich says they're also making sure to have sprinklers all over the ground to help with the hot concrete and they currently have more lifeguards on duty to give long breaks and make sure everyone is hydrated.