Poor weather might delay detasseling start

Most of the corn has been planted after the bad weather from this spring. However, because it was planted late, every other deadline will be pushed back too.

Because of extreme weather and a later planting window, detasseling might be pushed back into school time, costing workers nearly 2 weeks of time when they can't work.

"It's been challenging for a lot of the farmers, just because of the amount of rain," said Nick Sloup, a co-owner of Sloup Thorell Detasseling.

Detasseling is a popular summer job in southeast Nebraska. The season averages about 45 days long and it's typically lucrative. Rouging and detasseling usually start on July 10th, but with the extreme spring weather, most farmers are at least 2 weeks behind schedule, which pushes everything else back too.

"Crops look really good, but just a little behind," said Sloup. "Lot of beans are coming up. Lot of seed corn was planted about a week, 10 days ago, it's just a little slower than usual. "

Many workers that detassel are school aged. Detasseling season usually wraps up on August 1st, but now could be 2 weeks behind. The paychecks for thousands of workers across southeast Nebraska all depend on the weather. Brent Ailes is a co-owner at Ailes Detasseling, as well as a school principal. He said the workers might miss out on bigger paychecks because of the delay.

"If for some reason Mother Nature has a big affect on the acres, or things go too late in August, they could potentially miss out on a lot of work hours," said Ailes.

Sloup said if the weather cooperates, everything could be different in 10 days. But, if the cool trends continue, Sloup and Ailes both said they will have to find alternative ways to finish the job. Said Ailes:

"Where does your workforce come from if it goes past August 5th? It's going to be a tricky question."

Detasseling being pushed back 2 weeks would likely force a lot of workers to choose between working and school. Many workers are students or teachers, and Ailes said many wouldn't be able to work starting August 5th, 10 days before they are projected to finish detasseling. Sloup said when the time comes to get the work done, his crew will be ready to finish the job.

"It's kind of just slowed some things down," said Sloup. "But when you're able to go, you go very hard. It's long hours to get everything done."

