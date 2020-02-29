Pope cancels audiences for third day with apparent cold

Pope Francis has canceled official engagements for the third day in a row as he battles an apparent cold.

The 83-year-old pope has never canceled so many official audiences in his seven-year papacy.

Francis is, however, continuing to work from his residence at the Vatican’s Santa Marta hotel and is receiving people in private.

On Saturday, the Vatican said those private meetings were with the head of the Vatican’s bishops’ office, Francis’ ambassadors to Lebanon and France and a Ukrainian archbishop.

Francis enjoys generally good health, though he lost part of a lung to a respiratory illness when he was a young man.

