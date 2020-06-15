Popular College World Series hot spot to close after 24 years

Starting in the late 90's, you could buy sports gear from The Dugout in tents at the College World Series and in the store across from the old Johnny Rosenblatt Stadium.

The Dugout moved to the corner of 13th and Cuming in 2011, directly across from the entrance of the new TD Ameritrade Park.

For years, the store's sales during the College World Series has made up roughly 60 percent of its annual profit.

But with no CWS in 2020, the store owner, Rich Tokheim, realized they wouldn't be able to survive.

"It was really nerve-wracking because I kept trying to think of other ways we could make it and, like I said, we put a lot of time into our website which kind of kept us afloat for a little while – but could just not see going forward, you know, a viable path,” Tokheim said.

He said it was an emotional decision to make because of all of the friends he and his family have made over the years.

“I mean, people have been in here the last couple of days crying because we’ve made so many friends,” Tokheim said. "It’s been all good. I mean, I wouldn’t trade our experience for anything else in the world.”

Tokheim said they have to be cleared out of the store by the end of June.