Popular Panhandle confection

It's considered an "udderly delightful experience", and you can find this unique fudge cowpie at Western Drug in Sidney.

We recently talked with a clerk at Western Drug named Arlyce Hoschouer. It turns out, she's also the person who makes the famous "cowpie" fudge treats at the pharmacy. "More than 20 years ago, the operators of the pharmacy got the idea to make the fudge, and the cowpie idea," Hoschouer said. "We've been doing it ever since, and we've sold them all over the country. I have shipped them to New York and California. We had a man order some, and he sent them back east, and when he asked them how they liked the fudge, they said, 'we don't eat cowpies'! They didn't realize it was fudge!"

"Old West Kettle Fudge" is the name of the business that makes the cowpies at the pharmacy. The cowpies can be purchased at the store, or they can be shipped. Other types of fudge besides the cowpies are also made at the store. Western Drug has been a pharmacy for more than 135 years. Hoschouer says the business has been successful through the years because it's local, and the owners know the people they serve. "It's personal," Hoschouer said. "The pharmacist will come down after hours to fill prescriptions if needed. We do delivery. It makes a big difference."

Eating a cowpie in one sitting is not recommended, but it certainly is enticing! The fudge cowpie something you can easily share with family and friends, and it certainly makes a unique gift from western Nebraska.