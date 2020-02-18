Popular cattle event underway in Kearney

The annual Nebraska Cattlemen's Classic draws producers to Central Nebraska every year to see what's new in the beef industry.

This past Saturday, more than 460 young people came from across the Nebraska for a livestock judging competition. That event happened opening weekend, and the Classic continues through Sunday, February 23rd. "This is a showcase of the beef industry," Manager Ronette Heinrich said. "It's a face-to-face opportunity for cattlemen of all ages to come together, learn about the businesses that help them on a daily basis in their operation, see tremendous cattle that will be showcased in all of our breed shows and sales, and there are many scholarship opportunities for young people here this week."

Youth and FFA day is coming up on Wednesday, and there are many other highlights throughout the week. "Amanda Radke is with the Beef Magazine out of South Dakota," Heinrich said. "She will be here, working with the youth on how to help young people interested in beef and agriculture to be able to answer consumers' questions about the industry. The industry is so important, and we are excited to have those experts on hand. Members of the Nebraska Beef Council will be here, and again, we are trying to help young people work toward bridging the gap today between consumers and the cattlemen."

The Classic is a huge event for Kearney. "We are proud to have Kearney as the home of the event, and we are excited. It brings people here from all across the nation. We've got guests coming for our cattle shows and sales from as far away as Florida," Heinrich said. And a reminder, the Nebraska Cattlemen's Classic is free to visitors. "There's free parking and free admission, so come out to the Buffalo County Fairgrounds and enjoy this great annual event," Heinrich said.