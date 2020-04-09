Porch portraits benefit Food Bank backpack program

For Lincoln-based photographer, Jenny Gegg, family photo shoots are best shot at home. So, social isolation hasn't stopped her from creating portraits or helping her community.

Jenny Gegg has been capturing porch portraits, like this, all over Lincoln. The proceeds go to the food bank's backpack program.

She called the sessions "porch portraits." Gegg said she got the idea from a different photographer, and went right to her neighborhood to see if anybody was interested. To date, Gegg has shot 54 porch portraits.

These portraits do more than capture this bizarre time. They also make sure kids are getting enough to eat at home, through the Food Bank's backpack program.

"It was a lot of work, but it wasn't a lot of strenuous work on my part to make such a big impact," said Gegg. "I mean, I think about how much of an impact $2,000 is for backpacks. With school being closed, I was really concerned for those kids, it came straight to my mind about that. I thought this was a great way to use my abilities to help."'

Each family a photo buys from a shoot is $10. In the time since starting, Gegg has raised around $2,100 for the backpack program.