Porn images showed naked minor child

A Loomis man trafficking child porn on an app with out-of-state servers is headed to federal prison for 12 years.

United States Attorney Joe Kelly announced that Trevor C. Maaske, 21, was sentenced Wednesday by United States District Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. to 144 months’ imprisonment for receipt and distribution of child pornography. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, Maaske will begin an eight year term of supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender. Judge Rossiter ordered Maaske to pay restitution in the amount of $9,000.

An investigation conducted by FBI determined that on July 19, 2019, an agent with the FBI, while working in an undercover capacity on the internet, received a private message from Maaske using Kik Messenger. Kik Messenger is an online application and website with servers located outside the State of Nebraska. During the course of the Kik Messenger conversation between Maaske and the FBI agent, Maaske sent the FBI agent a video of a minor child undressing and completely naked. Upon receipt of the video, the FBI immediately obtained and executed a federal search warrant of Maaske’s residence. The FBI seized a digital device from Maaske’s bedroom, which contained child pornography that had been sent and received through the internet.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by United States Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Division's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood.marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

This case was investigated by the Omaha FBI's Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force.

