Portion of A Street to close Wednesday

Beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, “A” Street between South 84th and South 98th streets will be closed weekdays for installation of a new water main.

The street will reopen each weekend from 6 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Monday and the project is expected to be completed by September 20. The MoPac Trail in that area will remain open until further notice.

Digital signs will alert the public to upcoming work and lane closures, and drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route. Access to homes will be maintained. Storm and sanitary sewer infrastructure that serves the development area will be installed at the same time.

All travelers are reminded to exercise caution around work zones. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities appreciates the public’s patience during this project.

For more information on this project, visit lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: projects) or contact LTU representatives Russ Gasper (402-580-8438, rgasper@lincoln.ne.gov) or Shane Dostal (402-525-7852, sdostal@lincoln.ne.gov). Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closures) or through the Waze mobile app.