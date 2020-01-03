Traffic Alert: Portion of Holdrege to close on Friday

Holdrege Street between North 29th and 30th streets will be closed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, January 3, for tree removal.

The sidewalks on both sides of this block will also be closed.

Drivers and pedestrians are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

The Community Forestry Division of the Parks and Recreation Department is removing trees on arterial streets that have been damaged by disease or vehicles.

Travelers are reminded to exercise caution around work zones.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) and Parks and Recreation appreciate the public's patience during this work.