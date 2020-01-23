Portion of I-80 EB closed due to 3 semi crash

Emergency crews and law enforcement are responding to a three semi crash in the median of Interstate 80.

The call came in just before 11:00 pm Thursday just past the NW 56th Street bridge on I-80. That's just outside of Lincoln city limits.

Our crew on scene said one semi-truck is jackknifed in the median. It appears a second semi crashed into the first truck, and a third semi is also involved in the crash.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says eastbound Interstate 80 is closed at the NW 48th Street exit, and westbound I-80 is down to one lane, just outside of city limits. The Nebraska State Patrol, Lancaster County Sheriff's Office and Seward County Sheriff's Office, as well as Southwest Rural Fire Department and Lincoln Fire and Rescue, are all responding to the crash.

Injuries to anyone involved in the crash are unknown right now.

This is a developing story. Stay with 1011now.com for updates and tune in to 10/11 This Morning starting at 5:00 a.m.