Portion of North 14th Street to remain closed through Sept. 13

The southbound lanes on North 14th Street from Turtle Creek Road/Fletcher Avenue to Morton Street will remain closed through September 13 for pavement replacement. The sidewalk on the west side of the project area will also be closed. Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and lane closures. Drivers are encouraged to use Fletcher Avenue, 27th Street and Superior Street.

Motorists are reminded to exercise caution around work zones. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities appreciates the public’s patience during this project.

For more information on this project, contact Jess Sundeen, LTU, at 402-416-5341 or jsundeen@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closures) or through the Waze mobile app.