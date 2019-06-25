Portion of "O" Street now closed

The outside eastbound lane on “O” Street, between 35th and 37th streets, is now closed through Friday, June 28, for water main repairs. Digital message signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and lane closures. Access to businesses and residences will be maintained.

Drivers are reminded to exercise caution in and around all work zones. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities appreciates the public’s patience during this repair.

Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov or through the Waze mobile app.