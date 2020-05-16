Portion of O Street to close Sunday

Eastbound “O” Street between 12th and 13th streets will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., on Sunday, May 17 for repairs to communication equipment on top of the Union Bank Building. The sidewalk on the south side of “O” Street in this area will also be closed.

Digital message signs will alert traffic to work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities appreciates the public’s patience during this work. For more information on this project, contact Greg Topil, LTU at 402-416-5150 or gtopil@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closures) or through the Waze mobile app.