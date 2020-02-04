Portion of Old Cheney to close Wednesday

Beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, February 5, Old Cheney Road from Highway 77 to Hunts Drive will be closed for an improvement project. The closure is expected to last until December.

The project will also periodically close the Jamaica North Trail and completely close sections of Wilderness Park trails in the area. The Wilderness Park trailhead parking lot at Old Cheney Road will also be closed.

Digital signs will alert travelers to upcoming work and closures, and drivers are reminded to exercise caution around work zones. Traffic will be detoured to Warlick Boulevard. Wilderness Park trail users will be detoured around the project area via Old Cheney Road, South First Street and the Jamaica North Trail.

This project will stabilize the Salt Creek stream channel and protect the Old Cheney Bridge. It also includes installation of new sanitary sewer and water lines. The work is being coordinated to decrease overall disruption to the park and reduce closure times. Old Cheney Road may open temporarily between projects.

Agencies participating in the project include the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities, Lancaster County, and Lower Platte South Natural Resources District. All agencies involved appreciate the public's patience during these improvements.

For more information on this project, visit lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: projects) or contact one of the following one of the following LTU representatives:

Shane Dostal - 402-525-7852 or sdostal@lincoln.ne.gov

Brian Kramer - 402-441-7987 or bakramer@lincoln.ne.gov

For more information on Wilderness Park and trails, contact Sara Hartzell, Lincoln Parks and Recreation, at 402-441-8261 or shartzell@lincoln.ne.gov.

Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closures) or through the Waze mobile app.