Portion of Pine Lake Road reopens Tuesday

At 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 24, Pine Lake Road from South 61st Street to Highway 2 will reopen with one lane in each direction. Portions of the outside lanes will remain closed for lighting installation and minor work.

Pine Lake Road improvements include conversion to four lanes from South 61st Street to Highway 2, roundabouts at the South 70th Street and Blanchard Road intersections, pedestrian and bike trail under crossings, ADA-accessible sidewalks and LED street lights. This two-year project was funded through the City’s Capital Improvement Program.

Travelers are reminded to exercise caution around work zones. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities appreciates the public’s patience throughout this project.