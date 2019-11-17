Portion of South 27th Street to close Monday

The northbound and center-turn lanes on South 27th Street between Calvert and Laurel streets will be closed for manhole repairs beginning at 8 a.m. Monday. This work is scheduled to be completed by 5 p.m. Friday, November 22. Southbound traffic will be maintained.

Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes. Access to residences will be maintained.

Travelers are reminded to exercise caution around work zones. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) appreciates the public’s patience during this repair.

For more information on this project, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or sdostal@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closures) or through the Waze mobile app.