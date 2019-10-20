Portion of Van Dorn Street to close Monday

Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, October 21, Van Dorn Street between 84th and 98th streets will be closed for installation of a new storm sewer. Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and lane closures. Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route. Access to homes and businesses will be maintained. The work is scheduled to be completed by Friday, October 25.

Travelers are reminded to exercise caution around work zones. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities appreciates the public's patience during this project.

For more information on this project, contact Shane Dostal, LTU at 402-525-7852 or sdostal@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closures) or through the Waze mobile app.