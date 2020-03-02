Portion of Van Dorn Street to close Tuesday

Van Dorn Street between South 84th and South 98th streets will be closed for storm sewer installation beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Access into the Firethorn neighborhood will be maintained to South 88th Street from the west and to South 91st Street from the east. This work is scheduled to be completed by Friday, March 6. Digital signs will alert travelers to upcoming work and closures. Travelers should seek alternate routes.

The storm sewer work is phase one of a Lincoln On The Move growth project, which includes new pavement, roundabouts at the intersections of South 87th and South 91st streets, ADA-accessible sidewalks, new storm sewer, and LED street lighting. Project completion is scheduled by the end of July.

Drivers are reminded to exercise caution around work zones. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities appreciate the public's patience during this project.

For more information about this project, visit lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: streets) or contact Raitis Tigeris, LTU, at 402-525-3285 or rtigeris@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closures) or through the Waze mobile app.