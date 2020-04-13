Portion of Yankee Hill Road to close Wednesday

Eastbound Yankee Hill Road between South 70th and South 73rd streets will be closed for warranty pavement repair beginning at 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and lane closures. Drivers are encouraged to use Pine Lake Road or seek an alternate route. This work is scheduled to be completed by 4 p.m., Monday, April 20.

Motorists are reminded to exercise caution around work zones. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities appreciates the public’s patience during this work.

For more information on this project, contact Jess Sundeen, LTU, at 402-416-5341 or jsundeen@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closures) or through the Waze mobile app.