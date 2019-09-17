Portion of east A Street now open

East “A” Street between 84th and 98th streets is now open. The area had been closed since August 8 for water, and sanitary sewer work. Work in the area will continue until October 30 and temporary, partial lane closures may be required.

Drivers are encouraged to exercise caution around work zones. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities appreciates the public’s patience during this project.

For more information on this project, visit lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: projects) or contact Daran Brown, LTU, at 402-318-9715 or dbrown@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closures) or through the Waze mobile app.