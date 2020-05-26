Portion of south 40th Street to close Tuesday

Beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, northbound South 40th Street between Old Cheney Road and Nebraska Highway 2 will be closed for a new water main installation.

Traffic will be detoured from Old Cheney Road to South 48th Street to Pioneers Boulevard to South 40th Street.

StarTran Route 56 – Sheridan will also be temporarily detoured in this area. This work is scheduled to be completed by Wednesday, June 24.

Drivers are reminded to use caution around work zones and seek alternate routes or follow the detour.