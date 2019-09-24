Portion of south 70th Street to reopen Tuesday

South 70th Street from Lilee Lane to Saltillo Road will reopen at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The road had been closed since September 3 for a pavement repair project. The adjacent paving project on Rokeby Road between 70th and 84th streets is expected to be completed October 11.

Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and lane closures. Access to homes will be maintained. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes, including Yankee Hill Road and 84th Street.

Motorists are reminded to exercise caution around work zones. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities appreciates the public’s patience during this project.

Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov or through the Waze mobile app.