Portion of west "A" Street to close Oct. 16

West “A” Street between Southwest First and Southwest Sixth streets will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, October 16 for railroad repair. BNSF Railway will replace the track that crosses West “A” Street. The sidewalks in this area will also be closed. Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek alternate routes. Access to local businesses will be maintained.

Motorists are reminded to exercise caution around work zones. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities appreciates the public’s patience during this work.

For more information on the closures, contact Shane Dostal, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities, at 402-525-7852 or sdostal@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closures) or through the Waze mobile app.