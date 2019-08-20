Portions of A Street and Mopac Trail to close Wednesday

The MoPac Trail, from the Novartis trailhead at South 84th Street to South 98th Street will be closed for installation of new water and sanitary sewer lines at “A” Street beginning on Wednesday at 8 a.m. “A” Street between Smoky Hill Road and South 98th Street will also be closed. Notices will be posted at trailheads and crossings on South 84th, South 93rd, and South 98th streets. Access to homes will be maintained. The project is expected to be completed by September 20.

Travelers are reminded to exercise caution around work zones. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities appreciates the public’s patience during this project.

For more information on this project, visit lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: projects) or contact LTU representatives Daran Brown (402-318-9715 or dbrown@lincoln.ne.gov) or Russ Gasper (402-580-8439 or rgasper@lincoln.ne.gov). Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closures) or through the Waze mobile app.