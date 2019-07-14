Portions of two streets to close starting Monday

Beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, July 15, sections of South 40th Street and South Cotner Boulevard will be temporarily closed.

-South 40th between “F” and Randolph streets will be closed through Friday, July 19 for storm sewer manhole replacement.

-South Cotner Boulevard between Franklin and South 48th streets will be closed through Friday, August 23 for water main replacement. The sidewalk on the east side of South Cotner Boulevard will also be closed.

Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and lane closures. Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route. Access to homes will be maintained.

Drivers are reminded to exercise caution around work zones. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities appreciates the public’s patience during this repair.

For more information on this project, visit lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: projects) or contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or sdostal@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closures) or through the Waze mobile app.