Positive COVID-19 case in Hall County long term care facility

Updated: Wed 4:32 PM, Apr 01, 2020

HALL COUNTY, Neb. The Central District Health Department reports a lab-confirmed positive test in a long-term care facility in Hall County.

The positive test is in a health care worker. CDHD is currently working with the facility to identify possible exposures and to advise as to prevention measures.

 