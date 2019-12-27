Positive flu tests rise sharply in Nebraska

The number of positive flu tests has risen substantially in the State of Nebraska, climbing 36.84 percent, according to the latest Department of Health and Human Services Influenza report.

According to the flu report for the week of December 15 – December 21, the number of positive influenza tests in the state rose to 1,449, up from roughly 815 the week before.

The state as a whole is listed under the "widespread" category.

The number of positive Influenza A tests was recorded at 1,035, and the number of positive Influenza B tests was 414.

Influenza-related deaths remained at “at least one”, with the average age listed at 85 years old.

A confirmed flu death was reported out of Douglas County on Dec. 23.

In addition, nine “influenza and other respiratory disease outbreaks” have been reported, and 20 schools have reported absences over 11 percent due to the flu.

