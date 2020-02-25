Positive for coronavirus, 15th quarantined cruise ship passenger headed to UNMC

For the second time in as many days, another Diamond Princess passenger who has tested positive for coronavirus is heading to Omaha for quarantine.

Upon their arrival, they will be the 13th COVID-19 positive patient here.

UNMC/Nebraska Medicine said in a news release that arrival, who is again the spouse of one of the cruise ship passengers who arrived here for quarantine on Feb. 17, will land Tuesday night at Eppley Airfield. Their arrival will follow similar processes as previous quarantined arrivals, landing away from the terminal in an isoalted area of the tarmac, the release states.

The person will be immediately transported from the Omaha airport to the National Quarantine Unit at UNMC/Nebraska Medicine, according to the release.

It will be the last spousal reunification from the Diamond Princess, the release states.

"One person here still has a spouse elsewhere, but that person has tested negative for the disease, and those who are negative won't be transported," the UNMC release states.

The newest arrival is traveling from Travis Air Force Base in California, the release states. Once that person arrives at the National Quarantine Unit at UNMC, they will become the 15th person being monitored there; the unit has 20 beds.

At least one of the individuals brought to the Omaha bio-containment unit this month — who not only has COVID-19 but pneumonia-like symptoms as well — is now getting medicine used during the ebola crisis as part of a clinical trial underway at UNMC.