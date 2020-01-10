Mountain lion reported near Omaha suburb of Gretna

Authorities in an Omaha suburb said Friday they’re adding an extra patrol near the community because of mountain lion sighting.

The Thursday morning report near Gretna has been deemed valid, the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office said, urging people to call the sheriff’s office if the big cat is spotted again.

Authorities have notified with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

Mountain lions have been spotted before in the Omaha metropolitan area. In May 2015 police shot and killed one in southwest Omaha. In October 2003 a mountain lion was captured near a busy intersection in western Omaha.