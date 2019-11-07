Possible police impersonation being investigated in Merrick County

The Merrick County Sheriff's Office wants the public to use caution after it received a report of a possible police impersonation.

It happened just before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The reporting party told authorities that while traveling north on Archer Road near I Road, he observed a vehicle quickly approaching his.

The suspect vehicle, described as a gray Chevy Camaro (possibly model year 2014) with no license plates, activated a red and blue flashing lights in the grill of the car. The driver then started to honk his horn at the reporting party.

The person told police they were worried about the legitimacy of the attempted traffic stop so they just slowed down but did not stop. The suspect vehicle then came beside the reporting party vehicle for a very short time before turning on a gravel road and proceeded westbound.

The driver of the vehicle was described as a white male, late 20s to early 30s, a well groomed beard, wearing a dark colored shirt.

An active investigation is being conducted in an attempt to identify the vehicle and subject operating the vehicle.

Should you believe you are being pulled over and want to verify the legitimacy of the traffic stop please activate your hazard lights, slow down, and call 911 to verify with emergency dispatchers that a deputy or officer is trying to pull you over.