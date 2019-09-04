Power outage forces campus closure

Wed 7:26 AM, Sep 04, 2019

The Southeast Community College campus in Milford is closed on Wednesday.

Details are limited, but they said it's because of a power outage at the Eicher Technical Center.

There will be no classes or services on the SCC-Milford campus Wednesday.

SCC-Milford serves about 750 students.

 