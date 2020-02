More than 2,000 people are without power in northwest Lincoln on Friday morning.

According to LES, an outage impacting 2,064 people was reported at 4:42 a.m. Friday.

The area of the outage is from northwest 12th Street to north 11th Street and Cornhusker Highway to Superior Street.

10/11 is working to learn the cause of the outage and when power will be restored.

This is a developing story.