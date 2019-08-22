Power outage in northwest Lincoln impacting more than 2,000 LES customers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -- A power outage in northwest Lincoln on Thursday morning is impacting 2,059 LES customers.

The outage was reported in the area of I-180 and Superior around 3:45 a.m. Thursday.

According to LES, crews are working to restore the outage as quickly as possible.

 