UPDATE: Multiple power outages in Lincoln

LES is reporting multiple power outages across Lincoln as a result of the severe weather.

According to the LES website, one outage is in an area from Van Dorn to Highway 2 between 20th and 33rd. At this time, over 1,700 people are affected.

Another outage is being reported in an area between 17th to 10th, Van Dorn to Highway 2. Three other outages are being reported in an area around S. Cotner Blvd. and Sumner Street, as well as an additional outage near 40th & South Streets.

All of these outages are a result of the severe weather that moved through the Lincoln area late Wednesday night.

At this time, LES estimates over 1,800 people are without power across the city.

