Prayer vigil held for girl hit by a car

A show of support for a young girl critically hurt - during a crash in downtown Papillion.

Community members and friends of Abby Whitford filled St. Culmbkille Catholic Church Wednesday evening.

Father Chuck led the prayer vigil, "Let's ask God to be with us and Abby as we pray for her and her parents and those that look over her."

Longtime family friend Doug Lewis spoke about Abby's joyful personality, something he's used to seeing at her martial arts class.

"Her favorite thing is doing cartwheels, she comes in and gets on the floor and starts doing cartwheels. She's a ball of energy, she's pretty sassy. She just has a big fight right now," said Lewis.

Just down the road from the church, Allison Watts and her father, David, laid flowers at the crash site.

They wanted to honor Abby and to offer a reminder about the dangers of crossing the street.

News of her accident - still fresh.

"I didn't know until they got home today that they were classmates," said David.

For Allison, Abby was a new friend.

"I was sad because she had just recently become my friend...we were in the same class and our desk happens to be next to each other," said Allison.

While Abby continues care, Lewis says there is one thing we can do.

"Pray. That's the power of prayer. It's more powerful than anything we can do," said Lewis.