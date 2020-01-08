Prehistoric Putt coming to Lincoln this spring

In just a few months, you'll be able to play a round of mini-golf surrounded by dinosaurs here in Lincoln.

The owner tells 10/11 NOW, it's unlike anything in the area and that's exactly the point.

Right now the old warehouse off of North 20th and Cornhusker Highway is filled with sawdust and bricks but over the next three months, it will turn into Prehistoric Putt.

"Here we've got you know it is obviously dinosaur themed, we've got over 20 life-size dinosaurs,” said owner Michael Worley.

Since July, Michael Worley has been transforming the 11,000 square foot space into his fourth putt-putt course.

He already has one in Omaha, one in Elkhorn and another in Council Bluffs. But he says this will be different.

"We'll have a lot of crazy obstacles, we've got ones that are 13 feet in the air, large loops, we've got a zip line one that you'll ride a zip line down and hit the ball, we've got a slide that runs into a foam pit,” said Worley.

Worley says opening a course in Lincoln has always been his plan and says he chose this location specifically because it is not too far away from Nebraska's campus.

"It's something that you can bring the whole family to and the kids can have fun and enjoy it, but a lot of the obstacles are large and challenging and we design them for adults,” said Worley.

And although Champion Fun Center is just four blocks away, he has faith in his businesses success.

"We try to be somewhat close to other family entertainment centers just to have a little variety, you already have people coming to the area for entertainment, everyone gets a little business that way,” said Worley.

Although there is still a lot of work to be done, the owner of Prehistoric Putt says they are planning on opening on April first of this year.