Preparations begin for $300 million South Beltway project

Lancaster County is preparing for construction of the South Beltway project by cutting down hundreds of trees just off of Highway 2.

The South Beltway is expected to be a four lane highway connecting Highway 77 with Highway 2.

Lancaster County homeowner Ron Snover has lived off of Highway 2 near 120th Street for 30 years.

"When we bought the place, neighbors even told me the bypass will go by me and we shouldn't be purchasing this," he said.

Snover said he approves of the project, even though the county took 5 of his 17 acres of land.

"They'll have to make me a new driveway because the bypass will go south right by my house," he said.

The projected beltway has an intersection going through his property, but Snover said he still supports the plan.

"They took my property, which I understand for what they have to do for the highway. I'd rather they hadn't, but that's progress," he said.

NDOT said bids are due by Dec. 12 and it will have 30 days to decide who gets the project.