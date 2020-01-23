Prepare for periods of rain and snow during the Thursday morning commute

The 10/11 Weather Team says weather will have a high impact on people who are outside in Lincoln on Thursday morning.

As of 4:45 a.m. city officials said 50 city and contractor crews are patrolling arterial routes and continuing residential plowing, which is almost complete.

Crews report arterial streets are wet with some slush and near normal driving conditions. Residential streets are slush-covered and snow packed. Drivers should be alert for black ice and slick spots.

A National Weather Service Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. Thursday. One to three inches of snow is possible in Lincoln on Thursday.

Overnight and during the early morning hours, Lincoln is predominately seeing rain with some flakes mixed in.

Temperatures will hover above freezing during the morning commute, so refreezing and ice is not a concern. However, roads may be slushy and slippery.

Periods of snow are expected throughout Thursday morning and continuing into the afternoon hours.

However, drivers should be on alert for the Friday morning commute. Temperatures will drop below freezing Thursday night into Friday, causing concern for refreezing and slick conditions during the morning commute.